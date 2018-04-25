Alberni Golf Club team event sees sunshine

Team of Chris Owen, Matt Mesic, Tyler Ruel and Kyle Luchinski takes first place

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Alberni Golf Club had some sunny weather for the Men’s Club team event last weekend. It was a four man best net, best gross combined total competition thanks to Ted Stewart.

In first place with a total of 130 was the team of Chris Owen, Matt Mesic, Tyler Ruel and Kyle Luchinski. Second place, also with 130 points, went to Sam Parhar, Brett Parhar, Ken Fong and Vito Caldaruko. In third place with 135 was the foursome of Wayne Johnstone, Colin Hamilton, Preben Rasmussen and Joe Henry. Fourth place was captured by the group of Bill Morin, Jim Proteau, Darrell Van Os and Cory Nielson, recording 137 points. Fifth place, with 139, went to Cal Davies, Tyler Ibsen, Bill Bjornson and Don Grill. Sixth place, with 141 points, was the team of Darren Van Dyk, Phil Anker, Steve Pointon and Dave Mann. The final prize went to Gary McLeod, Brent Stolth, Jack Sparks and Tylo Smith.

The closet to the pin winners went to Steve Pointon on No. 2, Tyler Ruel on No. 4, Brett Parhar on No. 13 and Colin Hamilton on No. 17. There were no money pot winners this week as all par 3s were halved.

Next week will be the MacDermotts four man waltz. The format is as follows: on Hole No. 1 use the best net only, on No. 2 use the best two nets and on Hole No. 3 use the three best nets. Then start over until all 18 holes are played.

Pease register in the Pro Shop in your own foursomes, or register as a single and you will be placed on a team. The shotgun start is 8:30 a.m. Have your name in no later than 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

