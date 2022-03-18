Alberni Golf Club’s men’s club makes changes for 2022 season

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

Welcome to another season of Sunday morning men’s golf at the Alberni Golf Club.

Greetings to all Men’s Club members and prospective members. There will be a couple of changes for the upcoming year. The season is scheduled to start with the first event on Sunday, March 27. The dues are a onetime fee of $10 for the year, payable in the pro shop. All men are welcome to play Sunday mornings, but you must be a Men’s Club member to get in on the prizes. As far as handicaps are concerned, we will be recording your Sunday handicap only.

To enter a Men’s Club event you must be registered in the Alberni Golf Club handicap system. There will be a $12 entry fee for all Sunday morning events. The most improved golfer award will be up for grabs again this year: something to shoot for.

You must have a registered handicap to enter a Men’s Club event. Those of you who need to get an updated handicap please see Doug Richmond or John Robbins, they will give you your own password. For those who aren’t members of the golf club, it will cost you an extra $10 to have your name activated in the computer (it goes directly to the Alberni Golf Club). On Sundays just hand your card into the pro shop staff and the scorers will do the scoring and pass them onto the H/C chairmen to enter your adjusted score in the computer for you.

(You don’t need to be an Alberni Golf Club member to join the Men’s Club, you pay a reduced green fee as well as the $12 for the event of the day.)

The charity closest to the pin, from the Gibson tree on No. 7, as well as the four closest to the pin on all par-3s will be in play this year. Once again, we will be having the money pot on all four par-3s, but you must win the hole outright or it will be carried over from week to week.

There will be some 8 a.m. shotgun starts on Sundays but the majority of the events will be tee times from 8-10 a.m. The committee has decided to award prizes in handicapped flight divisions. There will be three flights: nine and under; 10-18; and 19 and over.

For the last two seasons we have had more than 100 members participate in Men’s Sunday morning golf, which is fantastic. Our aim for this season is to get more members playing on a given Sunday.

You will be notified in a couple of weeks with information on the opening day event. Best of luck and have a great 2022 on the golf course!

Gerry Fagan writes the Men’s Club golf column on behalf of Alberni Golf Club.

GolfPort Alberni