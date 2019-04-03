Alberni Golf Course men’s club opens with beautiful weather, great golf

Next week will be an open day with prizes for the best gross and best net

There was an excellent turnout, for the Alberni Golf Course Men’s Club opening on Sunday, March 31. Fifty-eight men teed it up under sunny skies for the four-man, best ball day.

Many thanks to Greg Dolling of G.D. Auto for his generous contribution to the day.

In first place was the foursome of Cal Davies, Bill Bjornson, Don Grill and Tyler Ibsen. Second place went to Terry Elwood, Wolf Suhr, Paul Saulnier and Tony Saulnier. In third spot was the team of Mike Savard, Kyle Luchinski, Matt Mesic, and Eric Maurice.

Fourth place went to Preben Rasmussen, Colin Hamilton, Joe Henri and Wayne Johnstone. Next it was the group of Don MacGowan, Glen Trask, Al Wright and Gord Unger.

The final prize was awarded to Sam Parhar, Ken Fong, Chad Wutke and Dan Cheetham.

Closest to the pin winners were, Murray Harkness on No. 2, Sam Parhar on No. 4, Chad Wutke on No. 13 and John Panagrot on No 17. The charity closest to the pin was won by Ken Fong for his second shot on No.6.

Next week will be an open day with prizes for the best gross and best net. The four closest to the pins will be up for grabs as well as the second shot on No. 6, for the Charity Closest to the pin.

Please book your tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. in your own group. The last Men’s Club tee time on Sunday is 10 a.m.! The cost for this event is $10 plus $2 for the money pot, both are payable in the pro shop. When you finish your round please hand your card into the pro shop.

