Alberni Golf Course men’s club season kicked off with best-ball tourney

The Alberni Golf Course has re-opened with some new rules for spring and summer 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY AGC)

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

There was an excellent turnout for the first Alberni Golf Course Men’s Club event of this crazy year. Sixty-two men teed it up in the two-man best ball tourney held on Sunday, June 14. There were many comments from the golfers saying they were glad to get back to some competitive golf.

The overall winner with a gross score of 67 was the twosome of Preben Rasmussen and Joe Henri. Second low gross was the team of Lloyd Fairley and Steve White carding 70, next low gross went to Matt Mesic and Kyle Luchinski with 72, Fourth low gross was won by Colton Buffie and Justin Sketch coming in with 73. The final gross prize, won on a count back, went to Chase Shiner and Darren VanDyk with a score of 74.

On the net side Darrel Vanos and partner Adam Taylor came in with a remarkable 54, followed by Terry Rai and Blaine Southgate with 58, Fran Gaetz and Hank Krahn shooting 59, Dolton Moore and Cliff O’Laney with 61, John Panagrot and Dennis Frykas with 62, Bill Barrett and Dave Mann, 64, Steve Pointon and Phil Anker 65. Also with 65 was the team of Jack Sparks and Bill Bjornson, and Cal Davies and Tylo Smith.

The closest to the pin winners, were Kyle Luchinski on No. 2, Dave Mann on No. 4, Craig Acland on No. 13 and No. 17 was Chad Wutke.

Winners can pick up your prizes in the pro shop anytime on Tuesday.

Next Sunday, June 21 there will be a best gross and best net competition. This is an individual event, play your own ball and record the gross and net. There will also be the usual four closest to the pin up for grabs. The cost for this event is $10 per player. Don’t forget to hand in your completed score card to the pro shop. Please book your own tee time between 7:30 and 11 a.m.

Wishing our Men’s Club members a happy Father’s Day on Sunday!

