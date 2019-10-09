Alberni Golf Club director Ted Stewart presents a cheque for $800 to Liz Riddalls of Special Olympics. The donation was raised from the charity closest to the pin event each week this season. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni Golf Course men’s club wraps up with scramble, charity donation

Another successful Men’s Club golf season came to a close at Alberni Golf Course

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Another successful Men’s Club golf season came to a close at Alberni Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 6 with a four-man scramble. Many thanks to the sponsor for the day, Island Entertainment Inc. (Rainbow Lanes.)

We would also like to thank golf pro Brian Rands and his staff, Ingrid, Julie, Jeremy, Cory and Chase, for all their help in organizing events. Thanks also to the two office employees, Kelly and LeeAnn, who took time each week to count out the club bucks for prizes and for looking after our banking.

Finally, thanks to Ron and the kitchen, restaurant and bar staff for the excellent food and service through the season.

It was a dry day on Sunday as the team of Jeremy Robson, Cory Haggerty, Chase Shiner and James Maxwell (all young whippersnappers) led the way with a score of 62. Next was the team of Ted Stewart, Steve Pointon, Damian Dodd and Dalton Moore carding 64.

In third place was the team of Jim Proteau, Bruce MacDonald, Dave Mann and Wolf Suhr with 65, then the group of Vito Caldraululo, Steve White, Darrell Vanos and Gary McLeod with 66, also with 66 was Hank Krahn, Ron Clark, Dennis Frykas and Cliff O’Laney, In sixth place with a score of 67 was Chad Wutke, Wayne Johnstone, Bill Bjornson and John Panagrot.

The closet to the pins were recorded by Doug Cheetham on No. 2, Ted Stewart on No. 4, Chad Wutke on No. 13 and Ron Clark on No. 17. Each member of the team received a sleeve of balls.

The charity closest to the pin, on No. 7 that we had going all year raised $800, which was donated to the Port Alberni Special Olympics.

There were also several draws held.

See you next year!

