ALBERNI GOLF: Doug Cheetham records hole in one

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

First of all, congratulations to Doug Cheetham. While playing with John Herkel and Bill Spring a couple of weeks ago, he recorded a hole in one on No. 2. The way I hear it, he was standing on the tee with his trusty 7 iron and took a mighty swing, sending the ball soaring into the sky and heading to the green. The ball hit the green, bounced a time or two and came to rest at the bottom of the cup. Way to go Doug!

Many thanks to the King Edward Liquor Store for their contribution to the day for the Men’s Golf Club. It was great having their manager Ken Porteous join us for golf.

I think a lot of men were afraid of the weather, but it turned out quite nice with no rain at all. The numbers were down, but we still had 58 competitors in the blue and white competition.

A low gross of 77 was recorded by Preben Rasmussen. Also with 77 was Mike Savard. He was followed by Vito Caldarulo (79), Cody Breuker (79), Mike Pichor (80), Bill Barrett (80), Ted Stewart (80) and Colton Buffie (80).

On the net side, carding 68, was Justin Sketch. He was followed by Tylo Smith (69), Phil Anker (69), Seth Melmock (69), Sam Parhar (70) Tyler Ibsen (71), Cal Davies (71), Jack Sparks (72), Jacques Giovetti (72), Bob Matlock (72), Bill Bjornson (72) and Steve White (73). All ties were settled by retrogression.

As the KP sign for the Charity on No. 7 wasn’t put out, there was a draw for the money. Kyle Luchinski was the winner of the $58. The closest to the pin winner on No. 2 was Vito Caldarulo. No. 4 was Ron Scholte, No. 13 was Joe Henri and No. 17 was Steve Acland.

Next Sunday is an open day with the best gross and the best net up for grabs. The closest to the pins, as well as the charity, will all be in play. Please book your own time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. and going to 11 a.m.

Happy Father’s Day everyone!

