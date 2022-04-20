ALBERNI GOLF: Easter golf draws a crowd

Fifty-Seven men teed it up for the best gross and best net competition on a fine Easter Sunday, April 16 at Alberni Golf Course.

In the low handicap division Chase Shiner came through with an impressive gross 72. way to go, Chase! Other gross division winners were Vito Caldarulo 77, Wayne Cheveldave 78, Andre Savard 79 and Hank Krahn 79.

On the net side was Murry Haukeness 70, Bill Barrett 71, Scott Staley 72, Blake Frechette 72 and Terry Argotow 73. In the mid handicap division low net went to Craig Acland carding a 70, with Robin Corse and Sam Parhar both shooting 72, Reece Bowne 73 and Fred Fredrickson 73. In the high handicap division, Bill Bjornson shot a net 66, Tylo Smith and Cal Davies both carded 73, Jack Sparks shot a net 74. Rounding out the scoring with 75 was Charles Mealey. All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pin winners were Darcy Haggard on No. 2, Lloyd Fairley on No. 4, Bill Bjornson on No. 13 and Tanner Doucette on No. 17. Jack Sparks collects $57 for the charity closest to the pin on No. 7.

Thanks to Home Hardware for their generous contribution to the day, also may thanks to Cypress Restaurant for their gift cards.

Next Sunday, April 24 we will be having a four-man team scramble. The sponsor for this competition will be GD Auto. This event will be computer picked, gives everyone an opportunity to play with players they don’t normally play with. It will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The closest to the pins will be in place along with the charity closest to the pin on No. 7. The money pot will not be in play.

Please sign up on the sheet in the pro shop with your handicaps, no later than 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

The cost for the day will be $ 14, payable in the pro shop.

— Gerry Fagan writes the Sunday men’s golf column on behalf of Alberni Golf Course.

