The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

ALBERNI GOLF: Easter Sunday a wash out at golf course

Next Sunday, April 16 will be the Red and White Competition

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Unfortunately, the Partner with a Pro event was a wash out this past Sunday (April 9) at the Alberni Golf Course.

This coming Sunday (April 16) is the Red and White Competition. The format is as follows: No. 1 you hit off the white tees, No. 2 hit off the red tees. From there, follow that sequence for all 18 holes. For this event, use your white handicap when you put your score in the computer.

The sponsor for the day will be Home Hardware. The cost is $14, which includes prizes, closest to the pins on all par 3s, the charity closest to the pin on No. 7 and the money pot on all par 3s.

Please book your own tee time in your own group starting at 8 a.m. and going to 11 a.m.

Golf

