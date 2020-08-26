ALBERNI GOLF: Giovetti and Clark take Mac Five Challenge

Next week will be an open week with the best gross and best net up for grabs

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There was an excellent turnout as 62 men teed it up for the Mac Five Challenge held on Sunday, Aug. 23 at the Alberni Golf Course. Many thanks to Van Isle Ford for their very generous contribution to the event.

First gross was won by the twosome of Jacques Giovetti and Lucas Clark, coming in with 65. Next, carding a gross 66, was Sam Parhar and Shawn Banman, followed by Terry Argotow and Vito Caldarulo with 67.

On the net side of the day, leading the way with 58.7 was Mark Anderson and Dennis Frykas. Next, at 59.6, was Jack Sparks and Bill Bjornson, then Fred Fredrickson and Don MacGowan coming in with 60.4. They were followed by Dave Mann and Bill Barrett with 60.7 and Craig Acland and Bob Matlock with 61. There was a group at 62—winning on a count back was Terry Ellwood and Keith Ellwood, Al Wright and Glen Trask, Don Grill and Tylo Smith and Charles Mealey and Reese Bowen. Finally, carding a 62.7, were Jim Rhodes and Bill Morin.

The draws for sleeves of balls were won by Fred Fredrickson, Preben Rasmussen, Jacques Giovetti and Vito Caldarulo.

Next week will be an open week with the best gross and best net up for grabs. The money pots will also be in play on all par 3s. This event will be sponsored by Boston Pizza. Please book your own tee time in your own group between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Golf