ALBERNI GOLF: Golf club hosts mixed couples tournament

The weather couldn’t have been nicer for the mixed couples golf tournament held on Saturday and Sunday at the Alberni Golf Course. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was limited to 48 players, members only. A sincere thank you to Dorothy Clarkstone and Matthew Dearin, Notary Public, for their generous contribution to the day. Also to Michelle Cheetham Financial, as well as the board of directors of the Alberni Golf Club and the Pro Shop for their donations. Also a big thank you to Janice Cross, Barb Sheare, Preben Rasmussen and Joe Henri for all their hard work in organizing this event.

The gross winners were Christina and Jim Proteau, Mariah Netzer and Ted Stewart, Ilona McLeod and Blaine Southgate, Janice Cross and Joe Henri, Suzanne Jones and Lloyd Fairley, Cindy Shewchuck and Terry Rai and Barb Sheare and Preben Rasmussen.

On the net side, it’s great when everyone gets a prize: Kath Stolth and Tylo Smith, Jerry and Julie Swaney, Crystal and Adam Taylor, Brian Rands and Toni Clackson, Jani Denis and Glen Pearson, Jim and Gayle Rhodes, Reese and Laurel Bowne, Kelly and Ron Gauthier, Jack Sparks and Susan Jimmo, Mel and Dan Mihaychuk, Les Johnson and Cherie Williams, Doug and Terri Grears, Tanya Berry and Art Hubert, Heather Maddison and Fred Lee, Doug and Deb Haggard and Carol and Wayne Jaworski.

In Men’s Club action on Sunday, Bill Barrett had the low gross, coming in with 74. He was followed by Mike Savard, carding 78, and Sam Parhar and Cory Nielson, both winning on a count back with 79.

On the net side, Al Wright shot 66, and Terry Argotow, Cal Davies and Dave Mann all came in with 68. Next was Steve Pointon and Gerry Fagan, both carding 69. The final net prize was awarded to Don MacGowan with 70.

Dave Mann won $54 for the only birdie on No. 2 and Vito Caldarulo won $14 for the only birdie on No. 4.

The draws for sleeves of balls were won by, Don MacGowan, Sam Parhar, Doug Cheetham and Cory Nielson.

Next Sunday, Aug. 16, we will have something we haven’t played for a couple of years! The format will be three clubs and a putter. Use any three clubs you choose and your putter, leaving the rest of your clubs in your locker. This will be a gross and net event, with the money pots up for grabs. Please book your own time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. and running until 11 a.m.

