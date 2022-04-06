The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Golfers rained out once again

Sunday, April 10 is Partner with a Pro event

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

After two consecutive rainouts, hopefully we can get started with the Men’s Club’s Sunday morning golf this weekend.

This coming Sunday, April 10 is Partner with a Pro. This event is sponsored by the King Edward Liquor Store. The competition will be an individual event. The format is as follows: when you come into the clubhouse on Sunday morning, pick two names out of a hat that are playing on the final day of the Masters Tournament. You take the best gross score of the two players and add it to your net. That will be your score in our event.

The entry fee for the day is $12, which includes the charity closest to the pin and all four par 3s. The money pot on the par 3s will also be available for an extra $2. Just make sure you record your name before you play and don’t forget to mark your birdies on the sheet when you come in.

Remember, golfers—fill your cards out completely. That means your name, gross score, handicap and net score. Be sure to turn your cards in to the Pro Shop when you finish your round. Any incomplete score cards will not be eligible for prizes.

Book your own tee time in your own group, starting at 8 a.m. and running until 10 a.m.

Don’t forget you must be a member the Men’s Club for a one-time fee of $10 to get in on the prizes.

GolfPort Alberni

