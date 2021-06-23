ALBERNI GOLF: Hawkness’s hawkeye earns him a golf win

BY GERRY FAGAN

Alberni Valley News

Another Men’s Sunday morning golf session at Alberni Golf Club is in the books. The weather was great, as was the golf.

Leading the way on the gross side was Murry Hawkness firing 74. On his heels with 76 was Hank Krahn, followed by Colton Buffie who also came in with 76, Ted Stewart with 78, Cory Neilson and Cody Breuker also shot 78.

On the net side was Cliff O’Laney with 66, Tyler Ibsen with 66, Mike Doucette 68, Cliff O’Laney 68, John Robbins 67, Fred Fredrickson 69, Brian Hill 70, Bill Bjornson 70, Preben Rasmussen 71, Jacques Giovetti 71 and Dalton Moore 72.

All ties were settled by a count back.

Closest to the pin on No. 2 was Steve Pointon, No. 4 was Tylo Smith, No. 13 was Mel Krasniuk and No. 17 was Preben Rasmussen.

The charity closest to the pin on No. 7, collecting $51, was Cody Breuker. All prize may be picked up from the pro shop.

On Sunday, June 27 we will be having a two-man alternate shot competition. This is both a gross and net event. The format is as follows: both tee off then you hit each other’s drive, then you alternate shots until you hole out, for all 18 holes. On the par 3s you both tee off then alternate shots until you hole out. Add the two handicaps together, divide by two and that is your team handicap.

GolfPort Alberni