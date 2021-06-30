ALBERNI GOLF: Heat doesn’t deter the hardy from hitting the links

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The heat sure took is toll this past Sunday, June 27, with only 48 men competing in the two-man alternate shot event held at the Alberni Golf Club. Many thanks to Home Hardware for their generous contribution to the day.

The duo of Brett Parhar and Troy Rata carded a 72 to lead all golfers on the gross side. They were followed by Ron Clark and Steve Acland ( 75 ), Preben Rasmussen and Joe Henri ( 75 ), Dan Gray and Kyle Luchinski ( 76 ), Mike Savard and Murry Hawkness ( 76 ), Andre Savard and Justin Sketch ( 77 ).

On the net side were Hank Krahn and John Robbins, carding ( 63.5 ), Fred Fredrickson and Glen Trask ( 64 ), Lucas Clark and Jacques Giovetti ( 64.5 ), Bob Matlock and Bill Morin ( 66 ), John Goes and Dalton Moore ( 66.5 ), Cal Davies and Tyler Ibsen ( 68 ), Bill Barrett and Phil Anker ( 68 ), Brooks Lehtonan and Mike Buffie ( 68 ). All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pins were recorded by Lucas Clark on No. 2, Mike Savard on No. 4, Bill Morin on No. 13 and Terry Ellwood on No. 17. Collecting $48 for the charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was the twosome of Preben Rasmussen and Joe Henri.

On Sunday, July 4 we are having an event that many players have been asking for: the three clubs and a putter event. This competition is sponsored by Dorothy Clarkstone and Matthew Dearin Notary Public.

Only bring the three cubs and your putter, leave the rest of your clubs at home or in your locker.

Closest to the pin and the charity closest to the pin will all be in play. Please call the pro shop and book your own tee time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

GolfPort Alberni