ALBERNI GOLF: Henri takes the win at men’s golf club

Best gross and best net competition returns this weekend

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

With all the activities going on in the Alberni Valley over the Labour Day long weekend, only 26 men made it out to the Alberni Golf Course for the Sunday morning three clubs and a putter event.

Congratulations to Joe Henri who holed his second shot on the par 4, and 11th hole for eagle 2. Way to go Joe!

In Flight No. 1, Joe Henri had the best gross coming in with an 81. On the net side of Flight 1, Preben Rasmussen carded a 77.

In Flight No. 2, it was Chandler Shearer at net 71, followed by Hank Krahn (74), Darren Bellas (74), James Haggard (75) and Darren VanDyk (76). In Flight No. 3, it was Dave Mann shooting a net 70, followed by Steve White with a 74.

The closest to the pins were Preben Rasmussen on No. 2 and No. 13, Joe Henri on No. 4 and Reece Bowne on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Preben Rasmussen, collecting $26. There was no money pot winner this week. All prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop.

Our thanks to Soldas Restaurant for their continued support of our organization.

Next Sunday, Sept. 11, we will be getting back to real golf with a best gross and best net competition. The day will be sponsored by The Flooring Depot. This event will be an individual event, with every man for himself. The usual closest to the pins and charity closest to the pin, as well as the four money pot holes will all be in play. Please book your own tee time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. and going until 10:30 a.m.

GolfPort Alberni

