The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Jim Proteau has game of the day at men’s club

Two-man alternate shot event will take place Sunday, July 10

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Another men’s Sunday morning golf is in the books.

The numbers were down slightly on Sunday, July 3 due to the holiday weekend.

In Flight 1, Jim Proteau had the best gross, carding a 74. Great game Jim! He was followed by Colin Hamilton with 76 and Wayne Cheveldave with 77.

On the net side of Flight 1 was Lloyd Fairley (69) and Terry Argotow (70). Joe Henri, Preben Rasmussen and Cory Nielson all came in with 73.

Flight 2 net scores were Ron Clark (64), Darcy Haggard (67), Cal Davies (68), Glen Mee (69), Adam Taylor (70) and James Haggard (71).

In Flight 3 was Paul Saulnier (66), Tylo Smith (66), Jack Sparks (67), Dalton Moore (68) and Robin Corse (71).

Closest to the pins were recorded by Phil Anker on No. 2, Cliff O’Laney on No. 4, Chandler Shearer on No. 13 and Brandon Wells on No. 17. Congratulations to Mike Rumney, who not only won the Charity Closest to the Pin on No. 7 (collecting $39), but put it in the hole from beyond the Gibson Tree.

Many thanks go out to Alberni Brewing Co. for their generous contribution to the day.

Next up is the two-man alternate shot event, chapman style, to be held next Sunday, July 10. Get yourself a partner and take part in this competition. This event is sponsored by Echo Automotive Limited. The format is as follows: you both tee off on every hole, then you hit your partner’s ball and he hits yours. You then take the best ball and alternate shots until you hole out. On the par 3’s, you both tee off then alternate shots until the hole is complete.

Add your two handicaps together, divide by two and that is your team handicap. Please book your own time with your partner starting at 7:30 a.m. and going until 10 a.m.

GolfPort Alberni

Previous story
B.C. Lions, Blue Bombers clash in battle of undefeated CFL clubs
Next story
Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in 1st round of NHL draft

Just Posted

Ashley Callingbull, from Enoch Cree Nation recently from Port Alberni, was one of 13 finalists for the SI Swimsuit 2023 rookie of the year. She is the first Canadian and first Indigenous woman to be chosen for the swimsuit edition. (PHOTO COURTESY ASHLEY CALLINGBULL)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Ashley Callingbull leads by example

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Jim Proteau has game of the day at men’s club

A mother cat and her four kittens were found abandoned outside of the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch overnight on July 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Anonymous person dumps kittens at Port Alberni SPCA, then steals cans left for donation

XL the Band will headline Day 2 of the Five Acre Co. summer concert series. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Five Acre Co. in Port Alberni presents new summer concert series