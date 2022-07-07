ALBERNI GOLF: Jim Proteau has game of the day at men’s club

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Another men’s Sunday morning golf is in the books.

The numbers were down slightly on Sunday, July 3 due to the holiday weekend.

In Flight 1, Jim Proteau had the best gross, carding a 74. Great game Jim! He was followed by Colin Hamilton with 76 and Wayne Cheveldave with 77.

On the net side of Flight 1 was Lloyd Fairley (69) and Terry Argotow (70). Joe Henri, Preben Rasmussen and Cory Nielson all came in with 73.

Flight 2 net scores were Ron Clark (64), Darcy Haggard (67), Cal Davies (68), Glen Mee (69), Adam Taylor (70) and James Haggard (71).

In Flight 3 was Paul Saulnier (66), Tylo Smith (66), Jack Sparks (67), Dalton Moore (68) and Robin Corse (71).

Closest to the pins were recorded by Phil Anker on No. 2, Cliff O’Laney on No. 4, Chandler Shearer on No. 13 and Brandon Wells on No. 17. Congratulations to Mike Rumney, who not only won the Charity Closest to the Pin on No. 7 (collecting $39), but put it in the hole from beyond the Gibson Tree.

Many thanks go out to Alberni Brewing Co. for their generous contribution to the day.

Next up is the two-man alternate shot event, chapman style, to be held next Sunday, July 10. Get yourself a partner and take part in this competition. This event is sponsored by Echo Automotive Limited. The format is as follows: you both tee off on every hole, then you hit your partner’s ball and he hits yours. You then take the best ball and alternate shots until you hole out. On the par 3’s, you both tee off then alternate shots until the hole is complete.

Add your two handicaps together, divide by two and that is your team handicap. Please book your own time with your partner starting at 7:30 a.m. and going until 10 a.m.

