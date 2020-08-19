The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Krista Bodin gets hole in one

Sunday, Aug. 23 will be the popular Mac Five Challenge

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Congratulations go out to Krista Bodin for her hole in one on No. 13.

Krista is the daughter of longtime Alberni Golf Club members Frank and Carol Hastings. It was quite an accomplishment, considering she doesn’t golf that much. Way to go Krista!

Three clubs and a putter proved to be quite a challenge for the Men’s Golf Club on Sunday morning. Many thanks to Ace Automotive for their generous contribution to the day, and continued support to the golf course.

There certainly weren’t any records broken. Vito Caldarulo shot the best game of the day, coming in with a gross 78. Following on his heels was Joe Henri, carding 79.

The next grosses were recorded by Andre Savard (81), Blake Frechette (82), Cory Neilson (83) and Mike Savard (85). On the net side, Don Grill beat Tyler Ibsen on a count back, with both scoring 68. Sam Parhar beat out his playing partner, Terry Argotow, as both had net 69. Next there was a three-way tie between Al Wright, Steve White and Dave Mann, all shooting 74. Next was another three-way tie between Brandon Coates, Fred Fredrickson and Ron Scholtie, all shooting 75 The final net prizes were recorded by Bill Bjornson and Don MacGowan, both coming in with 76.

The draws for sleeves of balls were won by Jim Rhodes, Don MacGowan, Masami Hirayama and Lucas Clark.

Bil Bjornson won $158 for the only birdie on No. 13 and Cory Nielson won $72 for the only birdie on No. 17. Just a reminder guys, the course is in great shape. Please, when playing in a Men’s Club event, you must play the ball down.

Next Sunday, Aug. 23 is the Mac Five Challenge presented by Van Isle Ford. Over the many years this event has been going, it has proven to be the most popular Men’s Club tournament of the season. We have 104 members in the Men’s Club this year.

The format is as follows: it is a two man event. There will be six holes of best net between you and your partner—six holes will be a scramble and six holes alternate shot, Chapman Style. You both drive off each hole, then you hit each other’s drive, then you pick the best one and alternate shots until you have holed out. On the par 3s you take the best tee shot only and alternate from there. You take one-third of your combined handicap off the total score.

Please sign up in the Pro Shop with your partner no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. Be sure to include your handicap.

Golf

