The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Luchinski the winner in three clubs and a putter

Next Sunday is the stableford tournament

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was a great day on the golf course on Sunday, July 4 as 60 players competed in the Men’s Club’s three clubs and a putter event. Many thanks to Dorothy Clarkstone and Matthew Dearin Notary Public for their continued support of our organization.

First low gross went to Kyle Luchinski, shooting 74. He was followed by Colton Buffie (75), Mike Buffie (78), Cody Breuker (79), Andre Savard (80), Mike Savard (80), Murry Haukenss (83), Vito Caldarulo (84) and Dan Gray (85).

Leading the way on the net side was Sam Parhar carding 66. He was followed by Paul Saulnier (69), Dennis Frykas (70), Glen Trask (71), Terry Argotow (72), Colin Hamilton (73), Jack Sparks (73), Preben Rasmussen (73), Brandon Soros (73), Mike Doucette (74), Darren VanDyk (74) and Gerry White (74). All ties were settled on a count back.

Closest to the pin went to Fred Fredrickson on No. 2, Mike Savard on No. 4, Preben Rasmussen on No. 13 and Jack Sparks on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Mike Buffie, collecting $59.

Next Sunday is the stableford tournament. This is an individual event. The format is as follows: double bogie minus 1 point, bogie 0, par 1 point, birdie 2 points, eagle 3 points and four points for anything better. The usual closest to the pin, the charity and the money pot are all up for grabs. Please pick up all prizes in the Pro Shop.

Don’t forget guys—the Men’s Club Championship is coming up on Sunday, July 25. Please keep that day open. Details to follow!

GolfPort Alberni

