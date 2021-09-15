ALBERNI GOLF: Mac Five Challenge draws a crowd

GERRY FAGAN

Before I get into Men’s Club activities this week, I would like to mention an extraordinary feat that happened a couple of weeks ago. On Friday, Sept. 3, one of Alberni Golf Club’s long-time members shot an amazing gross 86 while he was out for a leisurely game of golf. Not too shabby, considering he is 87 years old. Congratulations Bruce Browne for shooting below your age!

The Mac Five Challenge is still the most popular event of the Men’s Club season and we had an excellent turnout on Sunday, Sept. 12. Many thanks to Will Pullford and staff at Van Isle Ford for their generous contribution to the day.

Topping all golfers was the twosome of Terry Rai and James Weening, coming through with a score of 60.4. They were followed by Tyler Ibsen and Cal Davies (60.6), Brandon Soros and Chandler Shearer (60.9), Sam Parhar and Chad Wutke (61.2), Craig Acland and Ron Scholte (61.2), Wayne Cheveldave and Fred Fredrickson, (62.2), Tylo Smith and Jack Sparks (63), Don Winters and Chris Bird (63), Brian Hill and Ed Francouer (63), Paul Saulnier and John Goes (64), Darrell Vanos and Adam Taylor (64.5) and Jim Rhodes and Jim Petersen (64.5). All ties were settled by retrogression.

The closest to the pins were recorded by Terry Ellwood on No. 2, Terry Rai on No. 4, Vito Caldarulo on No. 13 and Brandon Soros on No. 17. The Charity Closest to the Pin on No. 7 of $ 58 was split between Steve White and Gerry White.

All prizes can be picked from the Pro Shop.

Next Sunday, Sept. 19 we will be having the Stableford competition. It will be an individual event, with the best gross and the best net up for grabs. The sponsor for this event will be Home Hardware.

