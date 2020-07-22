(NEWS FILE PHOTO)

ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club is getting younger

Sunday, July 26 will be a two-man best ball sponsored by Alberni Auto Group

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

In Men’s Club action on the weekend, many thanks go out to Smitty’s Restaurant for their generous contribution to our event.

Tyler Ruel once again had the best game of the day, shooting a 75. Next in line, with a gross score of 76, was Jim Proteau, followed by Preben Rasmussen carding 77 and Cody Breuker shooting 79.

On the net side leading the way was Terry Argotow shooting 69, winning on a count back over Justin Sketch (also 69). In third place was Chris Owen with 69, winning on a count back over the fourth pace finisher Doug Cheetham (also with 69). Fifth place belonged to Dalton Moore with 71. Sixth spot was won on a count back by Mel Krasniuk with a score of 73, over Don MacGowan (also carding 73). The final three prizes were won by Sam Parhar (74), Lloyd Fairey (74) and Tylo Smith (also with 74).

The draws for sleeves of balls were won by Dalton Moore, Jacques Giovetti, Steve Pointon and Darren VanDyk. Mel Krasniuk won $22 for the only birdie on No. 2 and Blake Frachette won $86 for the only birdie on No. 17. Prizes can be picked up in the Pro Shop.

Under the circumstances with this pandemic going on, we have 91 men registered in the Men’s Club. There has been a great turnout every week, especially with all the young men coming out. Not only are the players getting younger, they seem to be getting better at this game. There are 29 players with a handicap of 10 or less in the Men’s Club—very impressive.

Next Sunday we will be having a two-man best ball sponsored by Alberni Auto Group. Choose your own partner and register in the Pro Shop no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. This will be a gross and net competition—play your own ball right through the 18 holes, marking the best gross and the best net between the two of you on each hole.

Don’t forget to hand in your completed score cards to the Pro Shop when your round is done, with your gross score, your handicap and your net score.

Just a heads up guys—the Men’s Club Championship will take place over two days on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13. Keep that weekend available. The sponsor will be Port Boat House.

Golf

