The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club returns for Canada Day weekend

Next on the fixture list is a best gross and best net event

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Now that the men’s and ladies West Coast Amateur tournaments are over, it’s time to get back to the men’s Sunday morning golf.

Next on the fixture list is a best gross and best net event on Sunday, July 3 sponsored by the good folks at Alberni Brewing Co.

This is an individual event. All players play their own ball tee through green on every hole. There will be a maximum of two names on each score card, with your gross score and your net score taken off at the end. Don’t forget to exchange cards with one of your playing partners.

The closest to the pins, as well as the charity and the money pot will all be up for grabs. Please book your own time in your own group, starting at 7:30 a.m. and going to 10 a.m. Or you can register as a single and the Pro Shop will put you with a group.

GolfPort Alberni

