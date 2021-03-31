(FILE PHOTO)

ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club scramble rescheduled due to weather

The event will now be held on Easter Sunday, April 4

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There were 57 men registered for the Men’s Golf Club’s opening day scramble, which is very good considering it was the first event of the season. Unfortunately, the day was a wash out. This event will be held next Sunday, April 4. Hopefully we will have just as many men, if not more, even though it’s Easter Sunday.

It will be a four-man Scramble, sponsored by Greg Dolling of GD Auto. This will be a pick your own team event. The committee will work out the team handicaps, as long as you include your handicap on the sign-up sheet.

All sand traps will be in play, lift clean and place. There will be maximum of six drives and a minimum of three drives.

Please sign up in the Pro Shop by 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.

You must re-register for this event. Please register in teams of four, with your preferred tee time. It is very important all four players put their handicap on the sign-up sheets.

The cost for the day will be $12 per player. For this event only, there will not be a money pot, but the charity closest to the pin will be in play. There will be one change, starting on Sunday. All four par 3s will be in play for the closest to the pin. There will be bottles of sanitizer near the greens on the par 3s. Please make sure you follow the covid protocol rules when handling the KP markers.

Don’t forget to join the Men’s Club before you tee off! The tee times will be from 8 a.m. and go through until 11 a.m. Happy Easter everyone!

Golf

ALBERNI GOLF: Men's club scramble rescheduled due to weather

