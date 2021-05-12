ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club tees up for Mother’s Day

Next Sunday, May 16 will be the Stableford competition

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Not a bad turnout on Sunday, May 9, considering it was Mother’s Day. Fifty-seven men participated in the two man best ball at the Alberni Golf Club.

Many thanks go out to the King Edward Liquor Store for their generous contribution to the event.

Leading the way on the gross side was the duo of Justin Sketch and Colton Buffie, with 67. They were followed by the brothers Andre and Mike Savard (68), Preben Rasmussen and Joe Henri (69), Jim Proteau and Cory Nielson (73), Terry Rai and Art Hubert (73) and Jim Rhodes and Spencer Rhodes (75).

On the net side with a remarkable 56 was the twosome of Steve Acland and Ron Clark. Next was Don Grill and Tylo Smith (59), Craig Acland and Reece Bowne (61), Jacques Giovetti and Lucas Clark (61), Colin Hamilton and Wayne Johnstone (61), Fred Fredrickson and Wayne Cheveldave (61), Don MacGowan and Glen Trask (62) and Tyler Ibsen and Cal Davies (63). All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pins were recorded by Justin Sketch on No. 2, Jim Proteau on No. 4, Bill Barrett on No. 13 and Ron Clark on No. 17.

The Charity Closest to the Pin on No. 7 was Cal Davies, who collected $57. All prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop after Tuesday.

Next Sunday, May 16 we will be having the Stableford competition. This event is sponsored by Double R Meats.

The scoring is as follows: double bogie is minus 1 point, bogie is zero points, par is one point, birdie is two points, eagle is three points, and four points for anything better.

This is an individual event, with the best gross and the most points prevailing as the winners. The money pot and all the closest to the pins, including the Charity KP, will be in play.

Please book your own time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. and going to 11 a.m.

GolfPort Alberni