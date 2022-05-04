ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club waltzes

The foursome of Craig Acland, Bob Matlock Terry Rai and James Weening took first place

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Fifty-nine men teed it up for the waltz competition on Sunday at the Alberni G0lf Course.

Congratulations go out to Wayne Cheveldave on Sunday for shooting a gross 70.

In the team competition, the foursome of Craig Acland, Bob Matlock Terry Rai and James Weening took first place with 126. They were followed by Steve White, Gerry White, Lloyd Fairley and Colin Hamilton (130), Andre Savard, Kole Paulsen, Justin Sketch and Blake Frechette (131), Kyle Luchyinski, Mike Buffie, Brooks Lehtonan and Dan Gray (131), Mike Rumney, Terry Argotow, Vito Caldarulo and Sam Parhar (132) and Don MacGowan, Glen Trask, Fred Fredrickson and Wayne Cheveldave (134) All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pin winners were James Weening on No. 2, Justin Sketch on No. 4, Dan Gray on No. 13 and Kyle Luchinski on No. 17. Tanner Doucette collected $58 for the charity closest to the pin on No. 7.

Thanks so much to the King Edward Liquor Store for their generous contribution to our event.

Next Sunday, May 8 is an open day. This event is sponsored by Boomerangs Café. The cost for the day will be $14, which includes prizes, closest to the pins, the charity closest to the pin and the money pot.

Please book your own tee time in your own group starting at 8 a.m. and going to 10 a.m.

GolfPort Alberni