ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s golf club makes donation to Alberni Valley Hospice Society

The Men’s Golf Club made $1,000 from their charity closest to the pin this year. King Edward Liquor store matched this with a $1,000 donation of their own. The funds went to The Alberni Valley Hospice Society. From left to right are committee member Ted Stewart, King Edward Liquor Store manager Ken Porteous, committee member Preben Rasmussen and Teresa Ludvigson, executive director of the Alberni Valley Hospice Society. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was an exceptional day at the Alberni Golf Course on Sunday, Oct. 3. Not only was the weather sunny, but the golfing was great as 64 men teed it up in the Men’s Club’s year-end scramble. It was a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with everyone in by 1:15 p.m. enjoying hamburgers with fries.

After lunch, the guys relaxed with their favorite beverage while Ted Stewart made some presentations. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 made $1,000, which was donated to Alberni Valley Hospice Society. The King Edward Liquor Store matched our donation with $1,000 of their own.

Then came the draw prizes, a couple of camping chairs donated by Alberni Chrysler, which went to Gerry White and Troy Rata. The leftover money from the money pot, which was divided into three envelopes of $41 each, went to Bill Bjornson, John Goes and Chandler Shearer.

A presentation of $200 was made to the most improved golfer, Tanner Doucette.

Finally the prizes for the days scramble were presented. Coming first with a score of 52.7 was the team of Sam Parhar, Terry Argotow, Chad Wutke and Mike Rumney. They were followed by Cory Nielsen, Jim Proteau Adam Taylor and Darrell Vanos (53.6), Cal Davies, Tyler Ibsen, Dennis Frykas and Reese Bowne (56.1), Hank Krahn, Terry Ellwood, Kieth Ellwood and Seth Melmock (57.2), Ben Rollheiser, Ron Scholte, Brandon Wells and Trevor Primmitt (57.8), Bill Barrett, Dave Mann, Darren Van Dyk and Scott Staley (58.1), Justin Sketch, Mike Savard, Andre Savard and Mike Geernaert (59), Ed Francouer, Brian Hill, Brian Tall and Owen Paxton (60), Terry Rai, James Weening, Gord Unger and Chris Bird (60.4) and Tanner Doucette, Cody Breuker, Troy Rata and Darcy Haggard (60.4).

The closest to the pins were recorded by Tyler Ibsen on No. 2, Hank Krahn on No. 4, Ron Scholte on No. 13 and Colin Hamilton on No 17.

The Sunday morning Men’s Golf Club would like to thank the following for their contribution to our organization: Ron Scholte and the kitchen and dinning room staff, Steve White and the grounds crew, Brian Rands and the Pro Shop staff, Kelly and Leanne in the office and Doug Richmond for looking after the money pot every week.

That’s it for another golfing season. See you in the spring!

As one final note, Ron Scholte is organizing a Ryder cup event for next weekend. See the Pro Shop for more information.

