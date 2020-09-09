The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s Golf Club prepares for championship

It was a small but enthusiastic groups of golfers on the course Sunday, Sept. 6

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was a small but enthusiastic groups of golfers on the course Sunday, Sept. 6.

An open day produced a couple of good gross scores, with Cory Nielson carding a 73. Great game Cory!

Following with 77 was Joe Henri. On the net side of the day was Glen Trask with 65—great to see him playing well again. Next was Don Grill with net 67. Then came Mel Krasniuk, beating out Fred Fredrickson on a count back with both shooting 71. The final two prizes were awarded to Dave Mann and Cal Davies, both shooting 72.

The draws for sleeves of balls were Bill Bjornson, Fred Fredrickson, Preben Rasmussen and Chase Shiner. Unfortunately the money pot wasn’t won this week.

Next weekend (September 12 and 13) we will be having the Men’s Club Championship. The sponsor for the weekend will be Port Boat House. There will be two flights—the championship flight and the handicap flight. It will be a two day event.

Please sign up in the Pro Shop as soon as possible. There is a sign up sheet in the shop. When you sign up please indicate which flight you want to play in, keeping in mind that the championship will be a gross event only. All players can play any time on Saturday, as long as you are playing with someone who is playing in the same flight. On Sunday you will be playing with golfers who had a similar score as you on Saturday.

One final note: the championship will be played from a combination of blue and white tees. On Saturday you will be playing from the even number blue tees, and the odd number white tees. On Sunday reverse the tees. The handicap flight will be played from the white tees both days

The cost for the two-day event will be $20 per person, payable in the Pro Shop. Prizes will be awarded depending on how many entries there are in each flight.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictGolf

