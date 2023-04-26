ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s golf club waltzes

First place went to the team of James Haggard, Darcy Haggard, Ben Rollheiser and Cody Breuker

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There was an excellent turnout at the Alberni Golf Course as 50 men teed it up for the waltz held on Sunday, April 23.

In the gross category, first place went to the team of James Haggard, Darcy Haggard, Ben Rollheiser and Cody Breuker, compiling 150 points.

Also with 150 points was the team of Brandon Wells, Mike Savard, Murry Hawkeness and Justin Sketsch. Then it was the team of Steve Pointon, Darren Van Dyk, Bill Barrett and Dave Mann with 166 points.

On the net side was Cal Davies Tyler Ibsen, Charles Mealey and Dennis Frykas with 123 points. They were followed by the team of Robin Corse, Preben Rasmussen, Joe Henri and Brian Hill (129 points) and then the team of Chris Bird, Cliff O’Laney, Paul Saulnier and Wayne Johnstone (136 points).

The closest to the pins were won by Tyler Ibsen on No. 2, Chris Bird on No. 4, Justin Sketsch on No. 13 and Joe Henry on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Paul Saulnier, who collects $50. All prizes may be picked up from the pro shop. This event was sponsored by the Schill Insurance Agency.

Next Sunday, we will have a change in the fixture list for men’s golf. We will be having a four-man, pick your own team scramble. The sponsor for this event will be Double R Meats. It will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start, at a cost of $10.

Please sign up on the sheet in the pro shop with your handicaps by Saturday at 2 p.m.

GolfPort Alberni