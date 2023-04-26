The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s golf club waltzes

First place went to the team of James Haggard, Darcy Haggard, Ben Rollheiser and Cody Breuker

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There was an excellent turnout at the Alberni Golf Course as 50 men teed it up for the waltz held on Sunday, April 23.

In the gross category, first place went to the team of James Haggard, Darcy Haggard, Ben Rollheiser and Cody Breuker, compiling 150 points.

Also with 150 points was the team of Brandon Wells, Mike Savard, Murry Hawkeness and Justin Sketsch. Then it was the team of Steve Pointon, Darren Van Dyk, Bill Barrett and Dave Mann with 166 points.

On the net side was Cal Davies Tyler Ibsen, Charles Mealey and Dennis Frykas with 123 points. They were followed by the team of Robin Corse, Preben Rasmussen, Joe Henri and Brian Hill (129 points) and then the team of Chris Bird, Cliff O’Laney, Paul Saulnier and Wayne Johnstone (136 points).

The closest to the pins were won by Tyler Ibsen on No. 2, Chris Bird on No. 4, Justin Sketsch on No. 13 and Joe Henry on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Paul Saulnier, who collects $50. All prizes may be picked up from the pro shop. This event was sponsored by the Schill Insurance Agency.

Next Sunday, we will have a change in the fixture list for men’s golf. We will be having a four-man, pick your own team scramble. The sponsor for this event will be Double R Meats. It will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start, at a cost of $10.

Please sign up on the sheet in the pro shop with your handicaps by Saturday at 2 p.m.

GolfPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs move on to next round after Game 7 win against Surrey

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s golf club waltzes

This photo from June 1958 shows Bronson’s Hardware burning on Johnston Road. This is one of 24,000 photos that can be found in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13886 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
QUINN’S QUIPS: A Look Back feature isn’t just a history lesson

Alberni Valley Bulldogs fans celebrated from the Alberni Valley Multiplex as the Bulldogs opened the scoring in Game 7 on Tuesday, April 25. (SCREENSHOT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs move on to next round after Game 7 win against Surrey

Canadian rock legends Honeymoon Suite will be the headliner for the Funtastic Music Festival in Port Alberni in 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Rock legends Honeymoon Suite to headline Funtastic music fest in Port Alberni