ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s golf club waltzes

It was another excellent turnout on Sunday, May 2 as 76 men teed it up for the four man waltz, held at the Alberni Golf Course. Many thanks to Schill Insurance Co. for their generous contribution to our event.

Leading the way was the foursome of Don Grill, Cliff O’Laney, Tyler Ibsen and Cal Davies, with 122 points.

They were followed by Peter Muglestone, Gord Unger, Doug Cheetham, and Dan Cheetham (127), Mike Rumney, Vito Caldrarulo, Terry Argotow and Sam Parhar (129), Art Hubert, James Weening, Greg Lee and Terry Rai (129), Craig Acland, Bob Matlock, Ron Scholte and Reece Bowne (130), Jack Sparks, Bill Bjornson, Tylo Smith and Dalton Moore (131), Steve White, Gerry White, Dennis Frykas and Gerry Fagan (132), Jim Proteau, Adam Tayler, Darrell Vanos and Cory Nielsen (132), Don MacGowan, Bob Buhr, Glen Trask and Fred Fredrickson (132) and Murray Hawkness, Brandon Wells, Trevor Primmett and Dan Gray (133).

All ties were settled by retrogression.

The closest to the pin winners were Dean Williams on No. 2, Steve Acland on No. 4, Bill Bjornson on No. 13 and Colton Buffie on No. 17.

The charity closest to the pin went to Reece Bowne, who collected $76.

Prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop after Tuesday.

Next Sunday, May 9 we will be having a two man best ball. This event is sponsored by King Edward Liquor Store. This is a gross and net competition—the same player may use both his net and gross score on the same hole.

Get yourself a partner and book a tee time anywhere between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Don’t forget to fill your score cards out completely, including gross score handicap and net score. Put your last name on the card. The closest to the pin, the charity KP and the money pot will all be in play. Remember to turn your cards in to the Pro Shop when your round is done.

