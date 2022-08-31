ALBERNI GOLF: New event at men’s club draws a crowd

Next Sunday, Sept. 4 will be the three clubs and a putter event

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Once again, there was an excellent turnout at the men’s golf club as 60 men teed it up for the mixed tee event held on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Alberni Golf Course.

This was the first time this event has been part of our Sunday morning schedule, and by all reports it was well received by our members.

Leading all players, compiling 52.7 points, was the team of Brett Parhar, Sam Parhar, Vito Caldarulo, and Chad Wutke.

They were followed by Steve Pointon, Bill Barrett, Dave Mann and Mel Krasniuk (56.5), Preben Rasmussen, Rabin Corse, Hank Krahn and Joe Henri (56.6), Cory Nielson, Adam Taylor, Darrell Van Os and Bob Buhr (58.3), Darren Bellas, Greg Eyford, Chris Bird and Wayne Johnstone (58.3), Scott Staley, Lucas Clark, Darren VanDyk and Jacques Giovetti (59.1), Mike Savard, Justin Sketsch, Murry Haukeness and Blake Frechette (59.4) and finally the team of Cal Davies, Cliff O’Laney, Reece Bowne and Paul Saulnier (59.7).

Closest to the pins were won by Dave Mann on No. 2, Bob Buhr on No. 4, Preben Rasmussen on No. 13, and Kole Poulsen on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Preben Rasmussen, who collected $60. All prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop.

Our many thanks to The Rainbow Lanes for their generous contribution to the day.

Next Sunday, Sept. 4 we will be having the three clubs and a putter event, sponsored by Soldas Restaurant. All you do in this competition is take three clubs and your putter and leave the rest of your clubs in your locker or your car and play with the clubs you have with you. This will be a gross as well as a net competition.

Please book your own time in your own group starting at 7:15 a.m. and going until 10 a.m.

GolfPort Alberni