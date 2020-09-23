The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Nielson leads the way in men’s golf

Sunday, Sept. 27 will be an 18-hole two-man alternate shot event

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

In Men’s Golf Club action on Sunday, Sept. 20 the numbers were down due to the punching and sanding of the greens, which is one of the necessary evils for the course to be in the great shape it is.

Leading the way on the gross side was Cory Nielson with a score of 76, followed by Blake Freshette with 78. Beating out two others on a count back was Mike Savard, carding 79.

On the net side it was Don Grill shooting 67, followed by Dave Mann shooting 69. There were five players tied with 72: in order of their finish by a count back were Terry Argotow, Steve Pointon, Chris Owen, Andre Savard and Glen Trask.

The draws for golf balls were won by Preben Rasmussen, Dalton Moore, Adam Taylor and Cody Breuker. Preben Rasmussen won $45 for the only birdie on No. 17. All prizes can be picked up in the Pro Shop.

Next Sunday, Sept. 27, we will be having an 18-hole two-man alternate shot event. The sponsor for the day is Bowerman Excavating Ltd. The format is as follows: it will be alternate shot, Chapman style. You both drive off each hole, then you hit each others’ drive, than you pick the best one and alternate shots until you have holed out. On the par 3s you take the best tee shot only and alternate from there. Add your two handicaps together, divide by two, and that will be the team handicap. This will be a gross and net competition.

Please book your tee times with your partner from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictGolf

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs back on the ice for extended training camp

