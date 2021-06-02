The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Numbers staying up in men’s golf

This weekend (June 6) is the four man best ball

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The numbers are staying up, as 68 men competed in the altered course event at the Men’s Golf Club on Sunday, May 30, even though the weather wasn’t that great. Thanks to Smittys Restaurant for their generous contribution to the day. Also many thanks to Preben Rasmussen and Cal Davies for setting up the course the way it was. There were quite a few comments from people saying how much they enjoyed playing that set up.

Emerging as the winners were the team of Nolan Ward, Damian Dodd, Tanner Doucette and Chase Shiner with a score of 54.3. They were followed by Justin Sketch, Colton Buffie, Mike Savard and Murry Hawkeness (54.5), Cal Davies, Tyler Ibsen, Cliff O’Laney and Reece Bowne (55.1), Sam Parhar, Terry Argotow, Vito Caldarulo and Mike Rumney (56.7), Ed Francouer, Sandy Taylor, Brian Hill and Mark Anderson (57), Preben Rasmussen, Joe Henri, Colin Hamilton and Wayne Johnstone (57.6), Lloyd Fairley, Steve White, Gerry White and Gerry Fagan (58.3) and Cory Neilson, Jim Proteau, Adam Taylor and Darrell VanOs (58.5).

Closest to the pin on No. 2 was Colin Hamilton. Bob Matlock was on No. 4, Colin Hamilton was on No. 6 and Chase Shiner was on No. 17.

This weekend (June 6) is the four man best ball, sponsored by Dieverts Roofing. The format is as follows: all players play their own ball green to tee and record the best gross and best net on each hole. The money pot and all the par 3s, plus the charity, will be in play.

Please book your own tee time in your own group from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The price for the event will be $12, which includes the charity closest to the pin and all KPs.

Golf

Previous story
Edmonton CFL franchise changes its team name to Elks

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Numbers staying up in men’s golf

This weekend (June 6) is the four man best ball

A hungry black bear paid a visit to a Beaver Creek home in 2020 to eat some leftover apples that hadn’t been harvested. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
WildSafeBC prepares for black bear season in Port Alberni

WildSafeBC focuses on prevention as the best way to avoid or manage human-wildlife conflicts

Members of the Alberni District Secondary School 2021 grad committee thank Bruce Molander, centre, of San Cedar Direct for the lumber company’s sponsorship of prom activities this year. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Corporate sponsor signs on for ADSS 2021 prom activities

San Group said decision was easy to support volunteer efforts

Robin Miles and Andy Richards, left, with dog Gary Richards, join David Wiwchar and Megan Gibson, far right, in presenting Ellen Frood, front, with a cheque. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni radio station, craft brewery pair up for good cause

PEAK FM, Dog Mountain Brewery create special fundraising brew

Paving is planned for the “S” curves at the bottom of the Hump on Highway 4. (GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT)
Construction to begin on Highway 4 starting June 7

Mainroad crews will be paving the “S” curves east of Port Alberni summit

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Victoria West resident Heather Doyle beside the memorial she made to honour the 215 Indigenous children found in an unmarked, mass grave at the site of a former B.C. residential school. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Stuffed animal stolen from Vancouver Island memorial for residential school victims

Police have a suspect in case, replace stuffed animal and add toys to memorial

Two suspects, pictured in the distance in this video still, reportedly caused a family to flee a Chehalis Lake campsite in fear during Victoria Day weekend. Anyone with information is asked to contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211. (Photo/RCMP)
Family forced to leave Harrison campsite after suspects fire pellet gun, brandish machete

Anyone with info should call Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

British Columbia on track to record more than 2,000 deaths this year due to an ongoing supply of toxic drugs. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Toxic drug crisis disproportionately killing B.C.’s First Nations people

First Nations Health Authority reports First Nations people killed at more than five times B.C. rate

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Ground-penetrating radar has located what are believed to be the unmarked graves of 215 students at the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
U.N. seeks full probe into death of Indigenous students at residential schools

Human rights office wants ‘prompt and exhaustive investigations’ into Canada’s deaths, unmarked graves

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a debate about the discovery of remains of 215 children at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada holds special debate on remains of 215 children found at residential school

Trudeau said Canadians can’t close their eyes and pretend this didn’t happen

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in 6 months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read