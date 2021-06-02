ALBERNI GOLF: Numbers staying up in men’s golf

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The numbers are staying up, as 68 men competed in the altered course event at the Men’s Golf Club on Sunday, May 30, even though the weather wasn’t that great. Thanks to Smittys Restaurant for their generous contribution to the day. Also many thanks to Preben Rasmussen and Cal Davies for setting up the course the way it was. There were quite a few comments from people saying how much they enjoyed playing that set up.

Emerging as the winners were the team of Nolan Ward, Damian Dodd, Tanner Doucette and Chase Shiner with a score of 54.3. They were followed by Justin Sketch, Colton Buffie, Mike Savard and Murry Hawkeness (54.5), Cal Davies, Tyler Ibsen, Cliff O’Laney and Reece Bowne (55.1), Sam Parhar, Terry Argotow, Vito Caldarulo and Mike Rumney (56.7), Ed Francouer, Sandy Taylor, Brian Hill and Mark Anderson (57), Preben Rasmussen, Joe Henri, Colin Hamilton and Wayne Johnstone (57.6), Lloyd Fairley, Steve White, Gerry White and Gerry Fagan (58.3) and Cory Neilson, Jim Proteau, Adam Taylor and Darrell VanOs (58.5).

Closest to the pin on No. 2 was Colin Hamilton. Bob Matlock was on No. 4, Colin Hamilton was on No. 6 and Chase Shiner was on No. 17.

This weekend (June 6) is the four man best ball, sponsored by Dieverts Roofing. The format is as follows: all players play their own ball green to tee and record the best gross and best net on each hole. The money pot and all the par 3s, plus the charity, will be in play.

Please book your own tee time in your own group from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The price for the event will be $12, which includes the charity closest to the pin and all KPs.

