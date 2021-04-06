ALBERNI GOLF: Opening Day shines on Alberni Golf Club’s men’s club

After last week’s rain out, it was a sunny Easter Sunday for the Alberni Golf Club’s men’s club

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

After last week’s rain out, it was a sunny Easter Sunday for the Alberni Golf Club’s men’s club, as a record 76 golfers teed it up for the opening day scramble.

Many thanks to G.D. Auto for their generous support of this event.

In first place was the team of Steve Pointon, Dave Mann, Darren Van Dyk, and Mel Krasniuk with 55.7 points, followed, by Vito Caldarulo, Terry Argotow, Sam Parhar and, Seth Melmock with 58.9; Mike Savard, Colton Buffie, Matt Mesic and Justin Sketch, 59.2; Ted Stewart, Chazz Lazarco, Cody Breuker and Mike Pechor, 60,1; Kyle Luchinski, Brooks Lehtonan, Dan Gray and Mike Buffie, 60.2; Craig Acland, Brandon Wells, Bob Matlock and Trevor Primett, 60.5; Terry Rai, James Weening, Greg Lee and Art Hubert, 61.6; Dan Cheetham, Doug Cheetham, Bill Morin and Ron Scholte, 61.6. The final prize went to Cory Nielson, Jim Proteau, Adam Taylor and Dave Patterson, also recording 61.6 points.

The closest to the pins were won by Mel Krasniuk on No. 2, Andrew Rollheiser on No. 4, Brandon Wells on No. 13, and Terry Argotow on No. 17.

All prizes may be picked up in the pro shop anytime after Tuesday, April 6.

Next week’s event is Partner with a Pro Playing in the Masters event, sponsored by Alberni Chrysler Ltd. This event will be an individual competition. The format is as follows: when you come into the clubhouse on Sunday morning, pick two names out of a hat. You take the best gross score of the two players, add it to your net, and that’s your final score in our event.

The entry fee for the day is $12, which includes the charity closest to the pin and all four par 3’s. Gentlemen, please observe the COVID-19 protocols and use the hand sanitizer before and after you touch the marker.

The money pot will also be available, for an extra $2. Just make sure you record your name before you play and don’t forget to mark your birdies on the sheet when you come in.

Remember to fill your cards out completely, that means gross score handicap and net score.

Book your own tee time in your own group, starting at 7:30 a.m. and running until 11 a.m.

Stay safe and healthy.

