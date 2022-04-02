The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Opening day washed out for men’s golf club

Next event will take place on Sunday, April 3

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Unfortunately, this past Sunday’s event was a total washout at the Alberni Golf Course.

Next up on the Men’s Club fixture list is this coming Sunday, April 3. It will be a two-man best gross and best net. Get yourself a partner and sign up in the Pro Shop with your partner in your own group. Please make your own tee time, starting at 8 a.m. with the last time around 10 a.m.

This competition is sponsored by Greg Dolling and staff of GD Auto on Third Ave.

The format is as follows: you both play your own ball tee through the green. Mark down the best gross and best net score on every hole. For handicap purposes, make sure all players finish every hole.

When making out your score card, only two names per card. There will be four lines on one card, with two players names, your gross score and one line for your net score.

On the completion of your round, hand your card into the Pro Shop. The cost for the event will be $12 including prizes, all four closest to the pins and the charity on No. 7.

Please make sure your $10 Men’s Club dues are paid before you tee off.

GolfPort Alberni

