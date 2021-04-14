ALBERNI GOLF: Parhar picks up win in Partner with a Pro

Next Sunday, April 18 is a two man best ball

After a 90-minute frost delay, 50 Men’s Club players got underway in the Partner with a Pro Event held on Sunday, April 11 at the Alberni Golf Club.

Many thanks to Alberni Chrysler for their generous contribution to the day.

Keep in mind that our score combined with a pro playing in the masters determines where we finish in our event.

There were several ties that were settled by retrogression. In first place with a score of 141 was Sam Parhar, followed by Andre Savard (141), Steve Pointon (141), Terry Rai (143), Fred Fredrickson (143), Terry Argotow (143), Dave Mann (144), Don Grill (144), Hank Krhan (144), Wayne Cheveldave (144), Jaques Giovetti (144), Gord Unger (145), Bill Bjoronson (146) and Tylo Smith (146).

Closest to the pin winners were Vito Caldarulo on No. 2, Mel Krasniuk on No. 4, no one on No. 13 and Don Grill on No. 17. Charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Fred Fredrickson

Next Sunday, April 18 is a two man best ball sponsored by Boomerangs Restaurant. You both play your own ball and record the best net and the best gross on each hole. The same player may count his score both on the net and gross side.

The usual closest to the pins as well as the charity and the money pots are up for grabs.

Please make your own tee times in your own group, starting at 8 a.m. and going to 11 a.m.

