ALBERNI GOLF: Parhars pick up men’s golf game of the day

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There was a good turnout on Sunday, Sept. 18 as the men’s club played a two-man best net and gross event at the Alberni Golf Course.

The team of Brett and Sam Parhar had the best gross of the day, carding a 70. Other gross winners were the team of Jim Proteau and Cory Nielson (71), Vito Caldarulo and Terry Argotow (73), Chandler Shearer and Trevor Holloway (75), Chris Owen and Murry Haukeness (76), Preben Rasmussen and Joe Henri (76), Ron Clark and Steve Acland (78) and Wayne Cheveldave and Fred Fredrickson (79).

On the net side, it was Jim Rhodes and Masami Hirayama with 58, followed by Terry Rai and James Weening (60), Craig Acland and Bob Matlock (62), Hank Krahn and Robin Corse (62), Chris Bird and Wayne Johnstone (63), Cliff O’Laney and Paul Saulnier (64), Darren Bellas and Greg Eyford (65) and Dave Mann and Steve Pointon (65).

Closest to the pin winners were Ron Clark on No. 2, Brett Parhar on No. 4, Terry Argotow on No. 13 and Tylo Smith on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Greg Eyford, collecting $46. All prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop.

Many thanks to Smittys Restaurant for their continued support of our organization.

Next Sunday, Sept. 25 will be the best gross and best net competition. This is an individual event where all players play their own ball tee to green on all holes. The closet to the pin, plus the charity and the money pot, will be in play. The cost will be the usual $14.

Please book your own time in your own group anywhere from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Remember to play the ball down and exchange cards with your playing partners.

