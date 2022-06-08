ALBERNI GOLF: Poor weather doesn’t put a stop to men’s club competition

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Men’s Golf Club at Alberni Golf Course got away with another day of unsettled weather, as 49 men teed it up in the four-man best net and best gross competition on Sunday, June 5.

The winner on the gross side was the team of Chris Owen Murry Haukeness, Justin Sketch and Blake Frechette carding 68. Next up, with a 69, was Sam Parhar, Terry Argotow, Vito Calderulo and Chad Wutke.

There was a two way tie with gross 70 between the team of Adam Taylor, Jim Proteau, Cory Nielson and Darrell Van Os and the team of Cody Breuker, Darcy Haggard, James Haggard and Ben Rollhieser.

On the net side, there was a three-way tie between the team of Mike Doucette, Tanner Doucette, Chase Shiner and Dan Shiner, the team of Steve Pointon, Phill Anker, Bill Barrett and Dave Mann and the team of Jack Sparks, Dalton Moore, Bill Bjornson and a mystery player, all shooting 59.

Closest to the pins were won by Colin Hamilton on No. 2, Steve Pointon on No. 4, Murry Haukeness on No. 13 and Terry Argotow on No. 17. Collecting $49 for the charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Jim Proteau.

All prizes may be picked from the Pro Shop.

Our sincere appreciation goes out to The San Group for their continued support of Sunday morning Men’s Golf.

Next Sunday, June 12 is an individual competition with the best net and best gross on the line. This event will be sponsored by Ace Automotive.

The closest to the pin, as well as the charity closest to the pin and the money pot will all be available. The cost for the day will be $14. Please book your own time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. and going to 10 a.m.

One final note—congratulations to Terry Argotow, who was the winner of the Men’s Club raffle of a Portable Barbeque donated by Home Hardware.

