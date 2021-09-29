ALBERNI GOLF: Rai, Taylor lead the way in Sunday men’s play

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was a damp and dreary day as 25 men played in the Alberni Golf Club ‘s men’s open day on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Terry Rai led the way shooting a gross 76, Second low gross was tied between Kyle Luchinski and Colton Buffie, both carding 77. On the net side it was, Adam Taylor (70), Terry Argotow (71), Preben Rasmussen (73), Ben Rolheiser (73), and Hank Krahn (73). Al ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pins were recorded by Terry Argotow on No. 2, Terry Rai on No. 4, Terry Argotow on No. 13 and Lucas Clark on No. 17. The Charity Closest to the pin on No. 7 was Josh Harvey, collecting $24. All prizes may be picked up from the Pro. Shop.

This coming Sunday, Oct. 3, the Men’s Sunday morning golf club will be having their year-end windup. This event will be sponsored by the King Edward Liquor Store.

It will be a four-man pick your own team scramble, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Unfortunately, keeping with COVID-19 regulations means only 60 players are allowed in this event. Maximum of six drives, minimum of three drives. Please make sure that you have proof of at least one vaccination shot or you won’t be allowed into the restaurant or the patio, they will be checking vaccination passports. Masks are mandatory in the pro shop as well as the restaurant and patio.

Please sign up in the pro shop with your whole team and don’t forget to include your handicaps. The cost for the day will be $22, which includes prizes, a burger and potato salad. There will be a few draw prizes and a couple of presentations as well.

Please sign up no later than 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

GolfPort Alberni