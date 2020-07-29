The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (FILE PHOTO)

ALBERNI GOLF: Rasmussen scores hole in one

50 men teed it up for the two man best ball

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Congratulations go out to Preben Rasmussen for his hole in one on number 13 on Thursday, July 16, witnessed by his playing partners Joe Henri and Wayne Johnstone. Way to go Preben!

The entire Men’s Golf Club would like to thank our sponsor for Sunday, July 26, Alberni Auto Group, for their continued support.

It was another great turnout considering the warm conditions, as 50 men teed it up for the two man best ball held on Sunday. First gross went to the twosome of Chad Wutke and Josh Harvey with a score of 67.

Second low gross, with a score of 69, was Preben Rasmussen and Joe Henri, followed by Tyler Ruel and Jacques Giovetti carding 70. The fourth low gross of 71 was recorded by Jim Proteau and Cory Neilson.

On the net side of the day, leading the way with a spectacular 60 was the twosome of Terry Argotow and Sam Parhar, followed by Justin Sketch and Blake Frechette carding 62, winning on a count back over Bill Barrett and Phil Anker (also with 62). Three teams were tied with 63—winning on a count back were the teams of Mel Krasniuk and Lucas Clark, Tyler Ibsen and Cal Davies and Adam Taylor and Darrell VanOs.

Rounding out the scoring was Steve Pointon and Dave Mann with 64, winning on a count back over Jim Rhodes and Ron Barker (also recording 64).

The draws for the sleeves of balls were won by Kyle Luchinski, Doug Cheetham, Colton Buffie and Darren VanDyk. All prizes can be picked up in the Pro Shop.

Next Sunday is an open day, with the best gross and best net competition. Please sign up in the Pro Shop in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. Sign up goes to 11 a.m.

