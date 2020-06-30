ALBERNI GOLF: Ruel takes low gross of the day at stableford tournament

The weather was great and the turnout was fantastic as 55 men teed it up

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The weather was great and the turnout was fantastic as 55 men teed it up for the stableford tournament held on Sunday. Many thanks to Greg Dolling of G.D. Auto for their contribution to the day.

The low gross of the day was Tyler Ruel, shooting a 73, and the low net was recorded by Jeremy Robson, coming in with 66 and beating out Sam Parhar in a count back. Thank you so much to Soldas Restaurant for their generous donation to our event

The stableford winner was Bruce MacDonald with 23 points—it’s good to see the former pro joining in Sunday morning golf. Sam Parhar and Jeremy Robson each had 22 points and Mel Krasniuk had 21 points. Then came the group of Terry Rai, Cal Davies, Joe Henri and Dennis Frykas, all with 20 points, followed by Doug Cheetham with 19 points. Don Grill, Bill Barrett, Murray Hawkness, Cody Breuker and John Panagrot all had 18 points.

The draw for sleeves of balls went to Gerry Fagan, Glen Trask, Blake Frechette and Jeremy Robson.

There were two money pot winners on Sunday! Ted Stewart won $22 for the only birdie on No. 2 and Jeremy Robson won $22 for the only birdie on No. 4.

Next Sunday will be an open day with a gross and net competition. The money pot will be in play, as well as the draws for sleeves of balls instead of the closest to the pins. Please register in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. and before 11 a.m.

Please, gentlemen, fill your cards out completely, including gross score, handicap and net score. Cards not filled out will be disqualified.

Golf