ALBERNI GOLF: Savard brothers win Stableford event

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Another men’s golf club is in the books, as the Savard Brothers finished first and second in the gross category of the Stableford event, held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Alberni Golf Course.

Mike Savard beat out Andre Savard in retrogression, with both compiling 14 points.

Other gross winners were Wayne Cheveldave (13), Cory Nielson (12) and Chandler Shearer (10). On the net side was Glen Trask with 26 points, followed by John Goes (23), Jack Sparks (22), Terry Ellwood (22), Trevor Holloway (20), Wayne Johnstone (20), Adam Taylor (20), Paul Saulnier (19), Robin Corse (18) and Preben Rasmussen (17).

Closest to the pin on No. 2 was won by Mike Savard. On No. 4 was John Goes, on No. 13 was Mike Buffie and on No. 17 was Keith Ellwood. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Adam Taylor, collecting $38.

We would like to thank the folks at The Royal Bank (RBC) for their generous contribution to our event. Also many thanks to pro Brian Rands and his Pro Shop staff for their excellent help in getting ready for these Sunday morning events.

Next Sunday, Aug. 28 we will be having a four-man scramble with a bit of a twist. You will make up your own foursomes. Team handicaps will be determined by the club formula, as long as you sign up with your team and current handicaps. There will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The format is as follows: all players tee off the white tees. For every birdie you make, on the next tee you will tee off the blue tees. As long as you get birdies, you stay the blue. If you get pars, the next tee is from the white. If you get a bogie, tee off the red. Keep switching tees as long as you score birdies, pars and bogies.

Please sign up on the sheet with your team and handicaps no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

GolfPort Alberni