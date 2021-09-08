ALBERNI GOLF: Savard the gross winner in men’s club action

The numbers were down at the Alberni Golf Club over the long weekend, as many of our members were out fishing. We still had 40 men taking part in the best net and best gross event held on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Mike Savard had a spectacular game, carding a gross 71. Great game, Mike!

Other gross winners were Cody Breuker (74), Wayne Ceveldave (75), Joe Henri (77), Jim Proteau (77) and Hank Krahn (78). On the net side, the game of the day goes to Ron Clark (69), followed by Tylo Smith (70), Brandon Soros (71), Don MacGowan (71), Lucas Clark (72), Dalton Moore (73), Ron Scholte(73) and Terry Ellwood (74).

Closest to the pins were recorded by Chandler Shearer on No. 2, Darrell Vanos on No. 4, James Weening on No. 13 and Adam Taylor on No. 17. The Charity Closest to the Pin on No. 7 goes to James Weening, collecting $40.

Next Sunday, Sept. 12 is the Mac Five Challenge presented by Van Isle Ford. Over the many years this event has been going, it has proven to be the most popular Men’s Club tournament of the season.

The format is as follows: It is a two man event. There will be six holes of best net between you and your partner. Six holes will be a scramble and six holes will be alternate shot Chapman Style. You both drive off each hole, then you hit each others’ drive, than you pick the best one and alternate shots until you have holed out. On the par 3s, you take the best tee shot only and alternate from there. You take one-third of your combined handicap off the total score.

Please sign up in the Pro Shop with your partner, no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Be sure to include your handicap on the sign-up sheet. Please book your own tee time with your partner anywhere from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

