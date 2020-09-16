ALBERNI GOLF: Smoke doesn’t stop club championship

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Alberni Golf Course held its Club Championship last weekend under foggy and smoky conditions.

It was a two-day event, with 49 golfers participating. Many thanks to Port Boat House and the Alberni Golf Club for their generous donations to the day. The field was split into two divisions: 14 in the championship division and 35 in the handicap division.

Congratulations to the new Club Champion Tyler Ruel, who had a two-day gross total of 150. He was followed in second place by Ted Stewart with 153, then Chase Shiner carding 154 and Josh Harvey with 155. In fifth place, with a score of 159, was Joe Henri.

In the Handicap division, leading the way with a two-day total of 139, was Dave Mann. He was followed, in order of their finish, by Darrell VanOs (140), Phil Anker (141), Sam Parhar (142), Chris Owen (143), Lucas Clark (144) and Bob Matlock (146). There were three golfers tied at 147: winning on a count back were Bill Bjornson, Ed Francoeur and Jacques Giovetti.

Congratulations to all the winners! As for the rest of us, there is always next year.

Winners can pick up their prizes in the Pro Shop.

Next Sunday will be an open day, with the best net and best gross up for grabs. The money pots will be in play on all par 3s. They haven’t been won for a few weeks, so they should be worth a few dollars. Please book your own time in your own group from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictGolf