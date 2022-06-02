ALBERNI GOLF: Staley leads the way in men’s club competition

Next Sunday, June 5 will be a four-man best gross best net

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There was another great turnout at the Alberni Golf Course last Sunday as 61 men teed it up for the Men’s Club’s gross and net competition.

Leading the way was Scott Staley, shooting a gross 73. On his heels, carding a 74, was Andre Savard.

On the net side of Flight 1 was Blake Frechette with net 69, followed by Preben Rasmussen (70), Colin Hamilton (70), Wayne Cheveldave (71), Joe Henri (73), Chandler Shearer (75) and Dan Gray (75). Flight 2 was Darren VanDyk and Ben Rollheiser, both with 68. Sam Parhar, Steve Pointon and Mike Doucette all came in with net 69, followed by Tanner Doucette (70) then Darcy Haggard, Chris Owen and Jess Black with 71.

In the third flight was Trevor Holloway (net 69), followed by Bill Bjornson, Cliff O’Laney and Bob Matlock with 73, Paul Saulnier (74), James Wood (75), Darrell VanOs (77) and Tylo Smith (78).

Closest to the Pins were won by Andre Savard on No. 2, Wayne Cheveldave on No. 4, Colin Hamilton on No. 13 and Hank Krahn on No. 17. The Charity Closest to the Pin on No. 7 was Reece Bowne, taking home $61.

Many thanks to Dorothy Clarkstone and Matthew Dearin Notary Public for their generous contribution to the day.

Next Sunday, June 5 we will be having a four-man best gross best net. The sponsor for the day will be the San Group. For this week only, put all four names on one score card with the best gross and the best net on the bottom of the card. The usual closest to the pins, as well as the charity and the money pot, will all be in play.

Please book your own time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. and going to 10 a.m.

GolfPort Alberni