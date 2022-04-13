ALBERNI GOLF: Sunday men’s golf finally kicks off after two rainouts

Ken Porteous, left, Steve White, Gerry White and Lloyd Fairley from King Edward Liquor Store play the Partner with a Pro event at the Alberni Golf Club’s Sunday men’s club event on April 10, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

The Alberni Sunday Men’s Golf club finally got their day on the greens after two rainouts at the Alberni Golf Course.

Fifty-six men teed it up for the Partner with a Pro event held Sunday, April 10.

Please keep in mind that the scores are our members’ net score and their pro partners’ gross score added together.

The game of the day belonged to Steve White and Partners coming in with a total of 211, followed by Matt Mesic and Terry Argotow with 212, James Weening 213, Andre Savard 214, Scott Statley, Sam Parhar 215, Joe Henri, Mike Savard, Mike Buffie and Nolan Ward 216, Fred Fredrickson, Preben Rasmussen and Mike Geerneart 217, Bob Matlock and Tylo Smith 218.

The closest to the pins were recorded by Joe Henri on No. 2, Terry Argotow on No. 4, Nolan Ward on No. 13 and Scott Staley on No. 17. Sam Parhar collects $ 56 for his charity closest to the pin on No. 7. All prizes may be picked up from the pro shop, on Thursday for this week only.

Many thanks to the King Edward Liquor Store for there generous contribution to the day; also a big thank you to Preben Rasmussen and Barb Sheare for doing the scoring this week.

Next Sunday is an open day with the usual best gross and best net up for grabs. All four closest to the pins will be in play along with the Charity KP, as well as the money pots. This event is sponsored by Westcoast Home Hardware.

Please book your own tee time in your own group or as a single and you will be placed in a group, starting at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Happy Easter, everyone.

Gerry Fagan writes the men’s golf column for the Alberni Golf Club.

GolfPort Alberni