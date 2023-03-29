ALBERNI GOLF: Sunday men’s golf returns

Next Sunday, April 2 will be a best gross and best net competition

Vito Caldarulo, Chad Wutke. Ken Porteous from sponsor King Edward Liquor Store, Sam Parhar and Terry Argotow get together during the first tournament of the season for the Alberni Golf Club’s Sunday Men’s Club. (GERRY FAGAN PHOTO)

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The men’s golf club got off to a great start on Sunday, March 26 as 58 men teed it up for the opening day scramble. The weather was cool, partly sunny but dry.

First place went to the foursome of Hank Krahn, Bob Matlock, Ron Sholtie and Craig Acland, coming in with 57.4. They were followed by Mike Savard, Andre Savard, Kyle Luchinski and Murry Hawkeness, coming in with a score of 57.8, then Colton Buffie, Justin Sketsch, Josh Harvey and Blake Freshette with 58.4.

Then it was Sam Parhar, Terry Argotow, Chad Wutke and Vito Caldarulo with 60.6, the threesome of Chase Shiner, Mike Doucette and Mason Croucher with 61, and the group of Bill Barrett, Steve Pointon, Darren VanDyk and Dave Mann, recording a 61.2.

Closest to the pins were won by John Goes on No. 2 and No. 4, Andre Savard on No. 13 and Chris Bird on No. 17.

Many thanks go out to the King Edward Liquor Store for their continued support of the Sunday Morning Men’s Golf.

Next Sunday, April 2 will be a best gross and best net competition with every man for himself. Please book your own tee time in your own group starting at 8 a.m. and going to 10 a.m. This event will be sponsored by GD Auto on Third Ave.

The cost for this event will be $14, payable in the Pro Shop. The price includes prizes, the money pot on all four par 3s and the charity closest to the pin on No. 7.

GolfPort Alberni