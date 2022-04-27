ALBERNI GOLF: Teams scramble for final win of a wet April at Alberni Golf Course

GERRY FAGAN

The Sunday men’s club played its first scramble of the season at the Alberni Golf Course on Sunday, April 24.

First place went to the team of Bill Barrett, Reece Bowne, Darren VanDyk and Mel Krasniuk with 65. Followed by Chris Bird, Mike Savard, Masami Hirayama and Tylo Smith carding 67. Also with 67 was the foursome of Preben Rasmussen, Wayne Johnstone, Robin Corse and Dalton Moore, as well as the team of Ted Stewart, Bob Matlock, Jack Sparks and Paul Saulnier. Those teams placed third and fourth on count-backs.

Rounding out the scoring were the teams of Wayne Cheveldave, Cal Davies, Darrell Vanos and Cliff O’Laney, and the group of Hank Krahn, Phil Anker, Bill Bjornson and Ken Fong. All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pin winners were, Cliff O’Laney on No. 2, Reece Bowne on No. 4, Mel Krasniuk on No. 13 and Chris Bird on No. 17. Taking home $24 for the charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Ted Stewart. All prizes may be picked up from the pro shop.

We would like to thank Greg Dolling and the staff of GD Auto for their continued support of the Men’s Sunday morning golf.

Next up is the waltz this coming Sunday, May 1. Maybe the weather will be better this month than it was in April. This is a four-man event, with tee times. The format is as follows. On the first hole you count the best net, the second hole you count the best two nets, the third hole count the best three nets. Then you start all over again in that sequence until all 18 holes are played. Make sure you finish each hole for handicap purposes.

Please book your own tee time in your own group, starting at 8 a.m. and going until 10 a.m. Please make sure your name is on the scorecards with your gross score, handicap and your net score. All four closest to the pin as well as the charity closest to the pin, will be in play, the money pot will also be up for grabs.

The May 1 competition is sponsored by The King Edward Liquor Store.

