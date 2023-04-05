ALBERNI GOLF: Tyler Ibsen gets game of the day in men’s golf

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the AV News

There were 51 golfers competing in the gross and net event held this past Sunday (April 2) at the Alberni Golf Course. The game of the day belonged to Tyler Ibsen, carding a gross 74. Other Flight 1 winners were Cory Nielson and Colton Buffie, both coming with 77.

On the net side of Flight 1 was Chandler Shearer with 72 and Mike Savard and Andre Savard (both carding 75). Flight 2 gross winners were Adam Taylor with 80, Reece Bowne with 84 and Justin Sketsch with 88. On the net side of Flight 2 was Ron Scholte (68), Darren VanDyk (71) and Robin Corse (74).

The Flight 3 gross went to Dennis Frykas (91) and Bill Bjornson (92). On the net side of Flight 3 was Ryan Kramer (70) and Dalton Moore (71). All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closet to the pin was won by Don MacGowan on No. 2, Reece Bowne on No. 4, Colton Buffie on No. 13 and Josh Harvey on No 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Bill Barrett, who collected $51.

Next Sunday, April 9, we will be having our usual Play with a Pro event. When you come into the Pro Shop on Sunday morning, you pick the names of two players who are playing in the final day of the Masters out of a hat. When all is done, your net score is added to the best score of the two players you have picked. The sponsor for the day will be Dorothy Clarkstone and Matthew Dearin Notary Public. Please book your own tee time in your own group starting at 8 a.m. and going to 11 a.m. The cost for the day will be $14, payable in the Pro Shop.

TEE TIME…Thanks to GD Auto for sponsoring last Sunday’s event…Congratulations to Al Prpich who won the Men’s Club raffle of a portable barbecue donated by Home Hardware.

Gerry Fagan writes the Sunday Men’s golf column on behalf of the Alberni Golf Club.

