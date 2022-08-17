ALBERNI GOLF: Van Isle Ford Challenge draws a crowd at men’s club

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

True to form, the Van Isle Ford Challenge remains the most popular Men’s Golf Club event of the season, as 68 men teed it up at the Alberni Golf Course on Sunday, Aug. 14.

The twosome of Darrell Van Os and Adam Taylor led the way, shooting a net 57.7. They were followed by Sam and Brett Parhar (59), Cliff O’Laney and Paul Saulnier (60.7), Steve Acland and Ron Clark (61.7), Nolan Ward and Ryan Kramer (62), Hank Krahn and Rabin Corse (62), Justin Sketsch and Mike Savard (62.4), Chandler Shearer and Craig Acland (62.4), Terry Rai and Peter Mugleston (62.7), Lloyd Fairley and Steve White (63), James Haggard and Mike Doucette (63), Chris Bird and Dennis Frykas (63.3), Charles Mealey and Mark Anderson (63.4), Dave Mann and Brian Hill (64) and finally John Goes and Don Grill (64.7).

The closest to the pin on No. 2 was won by Peter Mugleston. On No. 4 was Charles Mealey, on No. 13 was Chandler Shearer and No. 17 went to James Wood. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by the father and son team of Sam and Brett Parhar, who share $ 68. All prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop.

Many thanks to Will Pulford and the staff at Van Isle Ford for their continued support of our organization. We would also like to thank Angie, Danielle and Ingrid in the Pro Shop, as well as Ilona Mcleod of the Ladies Club, for all their help setting up our event.

Next week will be the stableford competition. This event is sponsored by the Royal Bank (RBC). The format is as follows: double bogie is minus 1 point, bogie is 0 points, Par is 1 point, birdie is 2 points, eagle is 3 points and anything better is 4 points. This is an individual event: play your own ball while compiling stableford points.

Please book your own time in your own group starting at 7:15 a.m. and going until 10 a.m.

GolfPort Alberni