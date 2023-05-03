The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

ALBERNI GOLF: Warm weather brings new golfers to the greens

Next Sunday, May 7 is the two-man best net and best gross competition

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The weather gets warmer, the golfers get younger and the participation is outstanding.

It’s great to see so many younger men join in the Sunday morning golf. This past Sunday there was a very good turnout, as 71 men teed it up for the four-man scramble held at the Alberni Golf Course.

The winning team, with a total of 55 points, goes to Josh Harvey, Colton Buffie, Matt Mesic and Justin Sketsch.

Second was the group of Craig Acland, Brandon Wells, Ron Scholtie and Bob Matlock (57.1 points), followed by the team of Paul Saulnier, Charles Mealey, Wayne Johnstone and Jim Rhodes (57.5 points). In fourth place was the team of James Weening, Terry Rai, Gord Unger and Peter Muggleston (57.7 points), then Darren Bellas, Greg Eyford, Chris Greene and Jason Pley (58 points). The final prize went to the foursome of Ted Stewart, Mike Savard, Chris Owen and Murry Hawkeness, compiling 58.3 points.

The closest to the pin winners were Wayne Cheveldave on No. 2, Terry Argotow on No. 4, James Weening on No. 13 and Bill Barrett on No. 17. All prizes may be picked up from the pro shop.

Many thanks to Dallas Ward and staff of Double R Meats for their continued support.

Next Sunday, May 7 is the two-man best net and best gross competition. Get yourself a partner and make a tee time anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The cost for the day is $14, which includes four closest to the pins as well as the four money pots and the charity closest to the pin on No. 7.

GolfPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
P.K. Subban launches show showcasing diverse world of hockey
Next story
SFU footballer pens letter to university pleading to bring program back

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Warm weather brings new golfers to the greens

Members of the Comox Valley Ringette Association took part in a “Come Try Ringette” session at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sunday, April 23. (SONA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE AV NEWS)
Athletes of all ages try out ringette at Alberni Valley Multiplex

John Platenius of the Tofino Wednesdays looks for a scoring opportunity against the Nanaimo Misfits during the Hitaçu Hoops Championships’ Men’s final on Sunday night. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Hitaçu Hoops Championships electrifies West Coast

A car ended up in Rogers Creek in Port Alberni on Monday, May 1 after the driver had a medical emergency. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Driver rescued after car ends up in Rogers Creek in Port Alberni