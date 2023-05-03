ALBERNI GOLF: Warm weather brings new golfers to the greens

Next Sunday, May 7 is the two-man best net and best gross competition

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The weather gets warmer, the golfers get younger and the participation is outstanding.

It’s great to see so many younger men join in the Sunday morning golf. This past Sunday there was a very good turnout, as 71 men teed it up for the four-man scramble held at the Alberni Golf Course.

The winning team, with a total of 55 points, goes to Josh Harvey, Colton Buffie, Matt Mesic and Justin Sketsch.

Second was the group of Craig Acland, Brandon Wells, Ron Scholtie and Bob Matlock (57.1 points), followed by the team of Paul Saulnier, Charles Mealey, Wayne Johnstone and Jim Rhodes (57.5 points). In fourth place was the team of James Weening, Terry Rai, Gord Unger and Peter Muggleston (57.7 points), then Darren Bellas, Greg Eyford, Chris Greene and Jason Pley (58 points). The final prize went to the foursome of Ted Stewart, Mike Savard, Chris Owen and Murry Hawkeness, compiling 58.3 points.

The closest to the pin winners were Wayne Cheveldave on No. 2, Terry Argotow on No. 4, James Weening on No. 13 and Bill Barrett on No. 17. All prizes may be picked up from the pro shop.

Many thanks to Dallas Ward and staff of Double R Meats for their continued support.

Next Sunday, May 7 is the two-man best net and best gross competition. Get yourself a partner and make a tee time anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The cost for the day is $14, which includes four closest to the pins as well as the four money pots and the charity closest to the pin on No. 7.

