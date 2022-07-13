ALBERNI GOLF: Wutke and Argotow come through with win at men’s club

By GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

There was a good turnout for the Men’s Sunday morning golf this past week.

The twosome of Chad Wutke and Terry Argotow came through with a gross score of 68 on Sunday, July 10. Other gross winners were Vito Caldarulo and Sam Parhar (69), Ron Clark and Steve Acland (74), Fred Fredrickson and Wayne Cheveldave (75), Joe Henri and Scott Staley (76) and Preben Rasmussen and Hank Krahn (77). On the net side it was Wayne Johnstone and Dalton Moore (61), Adam Taylor and Darrell Van Os (62), John Goes and Masami Hirayama (64.5), Chase Shiner and Mike Doucette (66.5), Reece Bowne and Paul Saulnier (68.5) and Robin Corse and Rob Toschak (68.5).

Closest to the pin winners were Ed Francoeur on No. 2, Terry Argotow on No. 4, Chase Shiner on No. 13 and Cliff O’Laney on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 went to Hank Krahn, who collected $42. All prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop. Many thanks to Echo Toyota Automotive Ltd., who sponsored the day.

Next Sunday, July 17 we will be having the one-day Men’s Club Championship. You must be a Men’s Club member to enter this event. There will be three fights. One will be the Championship Flight and entries will determine the other two flights. This championship is sponsored by Port Boat House. The cost for this event will be $20 per player, payable in the Pro Shop. There will be one golfer per score card, which you will exchange with one of your playing partners.

Please register on the sign-up sheet in the Pro Shop with which flight you wish to play in. The championship flight will be playing from the combination blue and white tees, while the handicap flights will be playing from the white tees. If you are playing in a handicap flight, you must put your handicap on the sign-up sheet. All entries must be in by 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

You will have to phone the Pro Shop sometime after 5 p.m. on Saturday, to find out what time you tee off the next day. The committee will make up the foursomes.

Special note for those who have already booked a tee time for Sunday, July 17: you will need to phone the Pro Shop on Saturday to get your revised tee time.

