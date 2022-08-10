Alberni golf’s Sunday Men’s Club looks ahead to popular Van Isle Ford Challenge

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the AV News

Scott Staley with a gross 73 and Cory Nielson with a 71 were the Flight No. 1 winners from the Sunday men’s club golf competition on July 31 at Alberni Golf Club.

Following are all the July 31 winners: Flight No. 1 the gross winners were Scott Staley carding a 73, Cody Breuker with a 75. The net winners in Flight No. 1 were Cory Nielson 71, Preben Rasmussen 72, Vito Caldarulo 73 and Joe Henri 75. Flight No. 2 net only were, Nolan Ward 67, James Haggard 68, Chandler Shearer 68, Craig Acland 71, Sam Parhar 71, Keith Ellwood 72, Fred Fredrickson 72, and Adam Taylor 72. Flight No. 3 net, Wayne Johnstone 66, John Goes 67, Darrell Vanos 69, Paul Saulnier 70, Masami Hirayama 70, Ryan Kramer 70 and Cal Davies 75.

Closest to the pin on No. 2 and No. 4 went to Nolan Ward, James Haggard on No. 13 and Scott Staley No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Keith Ellwood, collecting $45. All prizes may be picked up from the pro shop. The club extends a big thank you to the King Edward Liquor Store for their support of our organization.

Next Sunday, Aug. 14 is the Van Isle Ford Challenge. Over the many years this event has been going, it has proven to be the most popular men’s club tournament of the season. It will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The format is as follows: It is a two-man event. There will be six holes of best net between you and your partner; six holes will be a scramble and six holes alternate shot Chapman style, you both drive off each hole then you hit each other’s drive, than you pick the best one and alternate shots until you have holed out. On the par 3s you take the best tee shot only and alternate from there. You take one-third of your combined handicap off the total score.

Please sign up in the pro shop with your partner no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Be sure to include your handicap on the sign-up sheet.

GolfPort Alberni